Bitdefender Antivirus Free

Small businesses and individual users on a tight security budget should pick Bitdefender Antivirus Free for its behavior-based malware detection, which catches zero-days before signature updates arrive. The vendor's 2,300+ employee team and Romanian headquarters mean this isn't a garage operation; the product has shipped real-world ransomware blocks across Android, Windows, and macOS simultaneously. Skip this if you need EDR with threat hunting or centralized management across dozens of devices; Bitdefender Free is endpoint protection only, built for single-user or small-team deployments where you're your own admin.