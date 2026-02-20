Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BeyGoo AgentX is a commercial digital risk protection tool by BeyGoo. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing brand and credential exposure across multiple channels will get the most from BeyGoo AgentX because it consolidates takedown requests and exposed credential review into one interface instead of toggling between separate tools. The platform covers detection and incident response reporting (NIST DE.CM, RS.CO), with real-time initiation of takedowns that actually matter, backed by 27 people who know this category. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or recovery workflows; AgentX prioritizes prevention and communication over investigation depth.
Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing BeyGoo AgentX vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BeyGoo AgentX differentiates with Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
BeyGoo AgentX is developed by BeyGoo. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BeyGoo AgentX and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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