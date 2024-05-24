Batuta Platform vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Choosing between Batuta Platform and Bitdefender GravityZone Platform for your endpoint protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Batuta Platform: ESPM platform using a lightweight agent for endpoint visibility and control.

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities