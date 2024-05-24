CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

BalkanID Platform vs OpenIAM

BalkanID Platform

BalkanID Platform

Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Commercial
OpenIAM

OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
BalkanID Platform
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
BalkanID
Headquarters
United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
IAM
RBAC
Access Management
Access Control
Compliance
Cloud Security
Least Privilege
Risk Management
Identity And Access Management
Integration
PAM
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

BalkanID Platform

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

OpenIAM

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

BalkanID Platform vs OpenIAM: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between BalkanID Platform and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BalkanID Platform: Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management.

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between BalkanID Platform vs OpenIAM?

BalkanID Platform, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. BalkanID Platform Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: BalkanID Platform vs OpenIAM?

The choice between BalkanID Platform vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. BalkanID Platform is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between BalkanID Platform vs OpenIAM?

BalkanID Platform is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is BalkanID Platform a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, BalkanID Platform can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can BalkanID Platform and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, BalkanID Platform and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

