Axiom Security UAR: Automates user access reviews with real-time visibility and audit-ready logging. built by Axiom Security. Core capabilities include Unified real-time view of access across SaaS, cloud, and internal systems via Access Explorer, Granular filtering of access by system, scope, or risk level, Full traceability into how access was granted and policy alignment..

Permission Assist: IAM solution for financial institutions managing user access and permissions. built by Sycorr. Core capabilities include Periodic access reviews, Audit artifact generation, User provisioning management..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.