Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Permission Assist: IAM solution for financial institutions managing user access and permissions. built by Sycorr. Core capabilities include Periodic access reviews, Audit artifact generation, User provisioning management..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.