Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Security Agent is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Guardian360 Lighthouse is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Guardian360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code to AWS need Security Agent because it catches design flaws and vulnerabilities before they reach production, then embeds fixes directly into pull request workflows rather than handing off to security for manual remediation. The tool's automated architecture reviews and context-aware code scanning address ID.RA and PR.PS coverage gaps that most DAST platforms ignore, reducing the back-and-forth that kills velocity. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or multi-cloud infrastructure; the value proposition heavily assumes AWS-native services and best practices enforcement.
Development teams shipping web applications need a scanner that catches vulnerabilities before they reach production, and Guardian360 Lighthouse pairs internet-facing code scanning with framework detection to reduce false positives that waste remediation time. The platform maps directly to ID.RA and PR.PS under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it feeds both risk assessment and secure-by-design workflows without forcing developers into a separate training tool. Skip this if your organization runs primarily containerized microservices or needs runtime application self-protection; Lighthouse is built for traditional web app security, not cloud-native infrastructure scanning.
AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing
Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Agent vs Guardian360 Lighthouse for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..
Guardian360 Lighthouse: Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Security Agent differentiates with Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios. Guardian360 Lighthouse differentiates with Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting.
AWS Security Agent is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Guardian360 Lighthouse is developed by Guardian360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Security Agent and Guardian360 Lighthouse serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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