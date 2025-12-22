Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Security Agent is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code to AWS need Security Agent because it catches design flaws and vulnerabilities before they reach production, then embeds fixes directly into pull request workflows rather than handing off to security for manual remediation. The tool's automated architecture reviews and context-aware code scanning address ID.RA and PR.PS coverage gaps that most DAST platforms ignore, reducing the back-and-forth that kills velocity. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or multi-cloud infrastructure; the value proposition heavily assumes AWS-native services and best practices enforcement.
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Agent vs Greenbone Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Security Agent differentiates with Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios. Greenbone Web App Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings.
AWS Security Agent is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Security Agent and Greenbone Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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