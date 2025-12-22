AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..

Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.