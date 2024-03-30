Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Log is a free cloud security posture management tool. Datadog is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams operating AWS environments who need fast audit trails of who changed what in their infrastructure will find AWS Log valuable; it's free, lightweight, and pulls directly from AWS Config without additional agents. The tool excels at the Govern function of NIST CSF 2.0, giving you configuration history that makes compliance documentation and change tracking straightforward. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on misconfigurations or cross-cloud visibility; AWS Log is a historical audit tool, not a live posture scanner.
Infrastructure and security teams already running Datadog for observability should adopt its SIEM capabilities to avoid another tool license; the platform's strength is correlating security signals across logs, metrics, and traces from applications you're already monitoring, which catches lateral movement faster than point solutions. Datadog's free tier lets you ingest and retain 15 days of logs at no cost, making it genuinely accessible to smaller teams. Skip this if you need best-of-breed threat hunting or forensics,Datadog's security features are built for real-time detection and response, not deep historical investigation.
A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AWS Log vs Datadog for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Log: A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service..
Datadog: Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Log and Datadog serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure. Key differences: AWS Log is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox