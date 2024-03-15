AWS Key Usage Detector is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Controls is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams investigating suspected AWS credential compromise or insider threats will find AWS Key Usage Detector invaluable for pinpointing when and where stolen keys were actually used across your infrastructure. The tool's free pricing and direct CloudTrail analysis mean you can run forensics immediately without vendor lock-in or waiting for procurement; the 122 GitHub stars signal active use by practitioners, not theoretical adoption. This is a forensic instrument, not a prevention layer, so skip it if you need real-time detection of compromised credentials before they're exploited, or continuous monitoring across accounts without manual CloudTrail export workflows.
Teams already committed to AWS and managing compliance frameworks like PCI-DSS or HIPAA should start here; AWS Security Controls embeds native controls directly into the services you're already paying for, eliminating the tax of a separate tool subscription. The controls map to specific NIST CSF functions and cover Identity & Access Management, data protection, and logging across 200+ AWS services without additional licensing. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or need visibility across Kubernetes clusters and SaaS applications; the controls are AWS-only and won't help you govern Google Cloud or Azure resources.
A command-line tool that analyzes local CloudTrail files to detect off-instance AWS key usage patterns for security monitoring and forensic analysis.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Key Usage Detector vs AWS Security Controls for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Key Usage Detector: A command-line tool that analyzes local CloudTrail files to detect off-instance AWS key usage patterns for security monitoring and forensic analysis..
AWS Security Controls: Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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