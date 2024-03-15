AWS Key Usage Detector is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Log is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams investigating suspected AWS credential compromise or insider threats will find AWS Key Usage Detector invaluable for pinpointing when and where stolen keys were actually used across your infrastructure. The tool's free pricing and direct CloudTrail analysis mean you can run forensics immediately without vendor lock-in or waiting for procurement; the 122 GitHub stars signal active use by practitioners, not theoretical adoption. This is a forensic instrument, not a prevention layer, so skip it if you need real-time detection of compromised credentials before they're exploited, or continuous monitoring across accounts without manual CloudTrail export workflows.
Teams operating AWS environments who need fast audit trails of who changed what in their infrastructure will find AWS Log valuable; it's free, lightweight, and pulls directly from AWS Config without additional agents. The tool excels at the Govern function of NIST CSF 2.0, giving you configuration history that makes compliance documentation and change tracking straightforward. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on misconfigurations or cross-cloud visibility; AWS Log is a historical audit tool, not a live posture scanner.
A command-line tool that analyzes local CloudTrail files to detect off-instance AWS key usage patterns for security monitoring and forensic analysis.
A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Key Usage Detector vs AWS Log for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Key Usage Detector: A command-line tool that analyzes local CloudTrail files to detect off-instance AWS key usage patterns for security monitoring and forensic analysis..
AWS Log: A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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