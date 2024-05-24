Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AWS IAM Identity Center vs OpenIAM? AWS IAM Identity Center, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. AWS IAM Identity Center Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AWS IAM Identity Center vs OpenIAM? The choice between AWS IAM Identity Center vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. AWS IAM Identity Center is free to use, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AWS IAM Identity Center vs OpenIAM? AWS IAM Identity Center is Free, OpenIAM is Free. AWS IAM Identity Center offers a free tier or is completely free to use. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AWS IAM Identity Center a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, AWS IAM Identity Center can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.