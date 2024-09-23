Teams managing large AWS environments who need to eliminate excess IAM permissions without manual policy review will find AWS IAM Access Analyzer indispensable; it surfaces unused access across your account ecosystem and validates least privilege automatically. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions directly, catching the permission creep that auditors flag every time. Skip this if your organization runs mostly outside AWS or treats IAM governance as a once-yearly compliance checkbox rather than ongoing hygiene. Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in cloud identity sprawl will get the most from SecLogic CyberQ Shield because its agentless architecture actually finds toxic permission combinations across AWS, GCP, and Azure without requiring agents on every workload. The tool maps unused identity actions to least-privilege policies and catches lateral movement paths that standard IAM audits miss, addressing the PR.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations ignore until breach time. Skip this if you need a single pane of glass covering workload protection alongside identity; CyberQ Shield is identity-focused and won't replace your runtime CNAPP.