Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a commercial ciem tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. SecLogic CyberQ Shield - CIEM is a commercial ciem tool by SecLogic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams managing large AWS environments who need to eliminate excess IAM permissions without manual policy review will find AWS IAM Access Analyzer indispensable; it surfaces unused access across your account ecosystem and validates least privilege automatically. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions directly, catching the permission creep that auditors flag every time. Skip this if your organization runs mostly outside AWS or treats IAM governance as a once-yearly compliance checkbox rather than ongoing hygiene. Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in cloud identity sprawl will get the most from SecLogic CyberQ Shield because its agentless architecture actually finds toxic permission combinations across AWS, GCP, and Azure without requiring agents on every workload. The tool maps unused identity actions to least-privilege policies and catches lateral movement paths that standard IAM audits miss, addressing the PR.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations ignore until breach time. Skip this if you need a single pane of glass covering workload protection alongside identity; CyberQ Shield is identity-focused and won't replace your runtime CNAPP.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing large AWS environments who need to eliminate excess IAM permissions without manual policy review will find AWS IAM Access Analyzer indispensable; it surfaces unused access across your account ecosystem and validates least privilege automatically. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions directly, catching the permission creep that auditors flag every time. Skip this if your organization runs mostly outside AWS or treats IAM governance as a once-yearly compliance checkbox rather than ongoing hygiene.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in cloud identity sprawl will get the most from SecLogic CyberQ Shield because its agentless architecture actually finds toxic permission combinations across AWS, GCP, and Azure without requiring agents on every workload. The tool maps unused identity actions to least-privilege policies and catches lateral movement paths that standard IAM audits miss, addressing the PR.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations ignore until breach time. Skip this if you need a single pane of glass covering workload protection alongside identity; CyberQ Shield is identity-focused and won't replace your runtime CNAPP.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
Agentless CIEM tool for managing cloud entitlements & enforcing least privilege.
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Common questions about comparing AWS IAM Access Analyzer vs SecLogic CyberQ Shield - CIEM for your ciem needs.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc...
SecLogic CyberQ Shield - CIEM: Agentless CIEM tool for managing cloud entitlements & enforcing least privilege. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Cloud entitlement and permissions analysis across all principals and resources, Auto-generated least-privilege policy recommendations based on unused identity actions, Human and service identity monitoring..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. SecLogic CyberQ Shield - CIEM is developed by SecLogic. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer and SecLogic CyberQ Shield - CIEM serve similar CIEM use cases: both are CIEM tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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