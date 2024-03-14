aws-fast-fixes: A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts..

GovernSafe: Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting. built by GovernSafe. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud infrastructure mapping and visibility, AI-driven penetration testing, Phishing simulation with AI-generated emails..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.