Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-fast-fixes is a free cloud security posture management tool. GovernSafe is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by GovernSafe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams inheriting under-hardened AWS accounts will move fastest with aws-fast-fixes because it automates the 15-20 baseline controls AWS leaves disabled by default, cutting your initial compliance lift from weeks to hours. The tool ships as free GitHub scripts with 106 stars and covers the foundational NIST Identify and Protect functions that most organizations botch on first pass: CloudTrail, GuardDuty, and default encryption across services. Not for teams needing continuous drift detection or remediation at scale; this is a one-time onboarding accelerant, not a posture management platform.
A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts.
Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting.
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Common questions about comparing aws-fast-fixes vs GovernSafe for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-fast-fixes: A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts..
GovernSafe: Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting. built by GovernSafe. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud infrastructure mapping and visibility, AI-driven penetration testing, Phishing simulation with AI-generated emails..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-fast-fixes is open-source with 106 GitHub stars. GovernSafe is developed by GovernSafe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-fast-fixes and GovernSafe serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Security Hardening. Key differences: aws-fast-fixes is Free while GovernSafe is Commercial, aws-fast-fixes is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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