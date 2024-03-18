Teams already committed to AWS and seeking native compliance automation will find AWS Cloud Security's tight integration with native services and IAM controls hard to replicate elsewhere. The tool covers AWS-specific compliance frameworks including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2 without additional licensing, and Identity Center integration eliminates separate access management overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds or you need threat detection capabilities; AWS Cloud Security prioritizes compliance posture and configuration audit over active threat hunting.

Stacklet Autonomous Governance

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get real value from Stacklet Autonomous Governance because it actually remediates misconfigurations at scale instead of just flagging them, which cuts both compliance work and cloud waste simultaneously. The platform's governance-as-code approach and integration with Cloud Custodian mean policy changes propagate consistently across your infrastructure without manual ticket triage. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to define policies upfront or if you're primarily concerned with detection over remediation; Stacklet assumes you want to enforce controls automatically, not just monitor violations.