AWS Certificate Manager

Teams running most or all of their infrastructure on AWS should use AWS Certificate Manager because it eliminates certificate procurement friction and automates renewal for resources already locked into the ecosystem, with zero per-certificate cost. ACM integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, NLB, and API Gateway, meaning certificates provision in minutes and renew automatically without manual intervention or tooling. Skip this if your architecture spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure heavily; you'll end up managing certificates across three different systems anyway, and a third-party platform will serve you better than jumping between vendor consoles.