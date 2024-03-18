Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Certificate Manager is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by DigiCert. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running most or all of their infrastructure on AWS should use AWS Certificate Manager because it eliminates certificate procurement friction and automates renewal for resources already locked into the ecosystem, with zero per-certificate cost. ACM integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, NLB, and API Gateway, meaning certificates provision in minutes and renew automatically without manual intervention or tooling. Skip this if your architecture spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure heavily; you'll end up managing certificates across three different systems anyway, and a third-party platform will serve you better than jumping between vendor consoles.
Startups and SMBs that need encryption deployed without certificate management overhead should pick DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates for the automated lifecycle handling and unlimited issuance across single, wildcard, and multi-domain options. The CertCentral portal handles renewals, replacements, and inventory at scale, eliminating the manual tracking that kills small teams. Skip this if your primary concern is vulnerability scanning or brand protection; those features live only in the higher-tier Secure Site Pro offering and shouldn't be your deciding factor.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
TLS/SSL certificates for encrypting web traffic and validating site identity.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AWS Certificate Manager vs DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
AWS Certificate Manager: Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager..
DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates: TLS/SSL certificates for encrypting web traffic and validating site identity. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include OV and EV certificate validation tiers, Single domain, wildcard, and multi-domain certificate options, Unlimited certificate issuance and replacement..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Certificate Manager and DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools, both cover SSL, TLS. Key differences: AWS Certificate Manager is Free while DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox