Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Certificate Manager is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. Certificado SSL is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Site Blindado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running most or all of their infrastructure on AWS should use AWS Certificate Manager because it eliminates certificate procurement friction and automates renewal for resources already locked into the ecosystem, with zero per-certificate cost. ACM integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, NLB, and API Gateway, meaning certificates provision in minutes and renew automatically without manual intervention or tooling. Skip this if your architecture spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure heavily; you'll end up managing certificates across three different systems anyway, and a third-party platform will serve you better than jumping between vendor consoles.
Startups and SMBs that need SSL certificates without managed PKI complexity should consider Certificado SSL for its straightforward DV, OV, and EV offerings paired with code signing support. The platform covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS functions through domain validation workflows and multi-domain certificate options that enable PCI-DSS compliance without extra overhead. Skip this if you require automated certificate lifecycle orchestration across thousands of endpoints or vendor consolidation; Certificado SSL is built for organizations that manage certificate renewals on a predictable schedule rather than at scale.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
SSL/TLS certificate provider offering DV, OV, EV, and code signing certs
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Common questions about comparing AWS Certificate Manager vs Certificado SSL for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
AWS Certificate Manager: Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager..
Certificado SSL: SSL/TLS certificate provider offering DV, OV, EV, and code signing certs. built by Site Blindado. Core capabilities include Domain Validation (DV) certificates, Organization Validation (OV) certificates, Extended Validation (EV) certificates with company name display..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Certificate Manager and Certificado SSL serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools, both cover SSL, TLS. Key differences: AWS Certificate Manager is Free while Certificado SSL is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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