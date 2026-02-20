Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk across remote workforces should consider Awareness Technologies for its behavior analytics depth; Veriato's continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching anomalies that policy violations alone miss. The platform covers workforce activity tracking, insider threat detection, and parental controls across a single deployment, though the parental control feature signals this isn't purpose-built for pure insider threat,it's broader employee and family monitoring, which creates some feature bloat if you only care about insider risk detection.

Veriato User Activity Monitoring

Security teams enforcing insider threat policy at mid-market and enterprise scale need Veriato User Activity Monitoring for its ability to capture 130+ behavioral data points and baseline drift in real time, which catches both accidental and intentional data exfiltration before it clears your perimeter. The AI-driven risk scoring and continuous behavioral analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you detection that doesn't depend on rule tuning. Skip this if your primary concern is access control; Veriato monitors activity after authentication, not gates to systems.