Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..

Veriato User Activity Monitoring: User activity monitoring platform tracking employee behavior and productivity. built by Veriato. Core capabilities include Captures 130+ data points including screenshots, email, chat, web, applications, documents, and file transfers, Real-time data processing and monitoring, AI-driven productivity scoring..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.