Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Veriato User Activity Monitoring is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Veriato. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Veriato User Activity Monitoring
Security teams enforcing insider threat policy at mid-market and enterprise scale need Veriato User Activity Monitoring for its ability to capture 130+ behavioral data points and baseline drift in real time, which catches both accidental and intentional data exfiltration before it clears your perimeter. The AI-driven risk scoring and continuous behavioral analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you detection that doesn't depend on rule tuning. Skip this if your primary concern is access control; Veriato monitors activity after authentication, not gates to systems.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
User activity monitoring platform tracking employee behavior and productivity
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Veriato User Activity Monitoring for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Veriato User Activity Monitoring: User activity monitoring platform tracking employee behavior and productivity. built by Veriato. Core capabilities include Captures 130+ data points including screenshots, email, chat, web, applications, documents, and file transfers, Real-time data processing and monitoring, AI-driven productivity scoring..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Veriato User Activity Monitoring differentiates with Captures 130+ data points including screenshots, email, chat, web, applications, documents, and file transfers, Real-time data processing and monitoring, AI-driven productivity scoring.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Veriato User Activity Monitoring is developed by Veriato. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Veriato User Activity Monitoring serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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