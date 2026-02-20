Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareness Technologies is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Awareness Technologies. Veriato Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Veriato. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk across remote workforces should consider Awareness Technologies for its behavior analytics depth; Veriato's continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching anomalies that policy violations alone miss. The platform covers workforce activity tracking, insider threat detection, and parental controls across a single deployment, though the parental control feature signals this isn't purpose-built for pure insider threat,it's broader employee and family monitoring, which creates some feature bloat if you only care about insider risk detection.
Veriato Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat false positives will benefit most from Veriato Insider Risk Management's generative AI risk scoring, which synthesizes 130+ behavioral data points to surface genuine risk signals instead of noise. The platform includes user activity monitoring natively rather than bolting it on separately, and it covers both NIST continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, meaning you get detection plus triage built in. Skip this if you're a smaller organization without dedicated insider risk staff or if you need post-incident forensics; Veriato is built for ongoing behavioral surveillance, not historical reconstruction.
Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools.
Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI
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Common questions about comparing Awareness Technologies vs Veriato Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..
Veriato Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI. built by Veriato. Core capabilities include Generative AI risk scoring based on 130+ data points, Behavioral anomaly detection from user baselines, Automatic PII and PHI identification with redaction..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareness Technologies differentiates with Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard). Veriato Insider Risk Management differentiates with Generative AI risk scoring based on 130+ data points, Behavioral anomaly detection from user baselines, Automatic PII and PHI identification with redaction.
Awareness Technologies is developed by Awareness Technologies. Veriato Insider Risk Management is developed by Veriato. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareness Technologies and Veriato Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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