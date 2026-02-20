Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..

Veriato Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI. built by Veriato. Core capabilities include Generative AI risk scoring based on 130+ data points, Behavioral anomaly detection from user baselines, Automatic PII and PHI identification with redaction..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.