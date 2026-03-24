Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

Veriato Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI. built by Veriato. Core capabilities include Generative AI risk scoring based on 130+ data points, Behavioral anomaly detection from user baselines, Automatic PII and PHI identification with redaction..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.