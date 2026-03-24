Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. Veriato Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Veriato. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Veriato Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat false positives will benefit most from Veriato Insider Risk Management's generative AI risk scoring, which synthesizes 130+ behavioral data points to surface genuine risk signals instead of noise. The platform includes user activity monitoring natively rather than bolting it on separately, and it covers both NIST continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, meaning you get detection plus triage built in. Skip this if you're a smaller organization without dedicated insider risk staff or if you need post-incident forensics; Veriato is built for ongoing behavioral surveillance, not historical reconstruction.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI
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Common questions about comparing Above vs Veriato Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
Veriato Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI. built by Veriato. Core capabilities include Generative AI risk scoring based on 130+ data points, Behavioral anomaly detection from user baselines, Automatic PII and PHI identification with redaction..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. Veriato Insider Risk Management differentiates with Generative AI risk scoring based on 130+ data points, Behavioral anomaly detection from user baselines, Automatic PII and PHI identification with redaction.
Above is developed by Above Security. Veriato Insider Risk Management is developed by Veriato. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and Veriato Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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