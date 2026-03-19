Avydos DDoS Threat Simulation: Self-service cloud platform for controlled DDoS simulation and resilience testing. built by Avydos. Core capabilities include Layer 3/4 and Layer 7 DDoS attack simulation, Single and multi-vector attack support, Live dashboard for real-time attack and target reaction tracking..

NETSCOUT Arbor Sightline Mobile: DDoS threat detection & traffic anomaly monitoring for 4G/5G mobile networks. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection in 4G and 5G networks, User-plane and control plane traffic monitoring, Compromised subscriber identification through IoC correlation..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.