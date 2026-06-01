Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avocado Reveal is a commercial threat modeling tool by Avocado Systems. ThreatModel SDK is a free threat modeling tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat modeling fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Development teams building threat models into CI/CD pipelines should adopt ThreatModel SDK for its lightweight Java integration and normalized data format, which eliminates manual threat intelligence mapping across disconnected tools. The 82 GitHub stars and free pricing reflect genuine adoption among teams automating threat extraction rather than maintaining spreadsheets. Skip this if your organization needs a visual threat modeling canvas or vendor-managed threat libraries; ThreatModel SDK is a programmatic foundation, not a UI-first platform.
Automated runtime threat modeling tool for DevSecOps pipelines.
A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.
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Common questions about comparing Avocado Reveal vs ThreatModel SDK for your threat modeling needs.
Avocado Reveal: Automated runtime threat modeling tool for DevSecOps pipelines. built by Avocado Systems. Core capabilities include 100% automated runtime threat modeling with zero manual effort, Continuous observation of live application behavior per every new build, Inter-process communication mapping and data flow analysis..
ThreatModel SDK: A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction..
Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avocado Reveal and ThreatModel SDK serve similar Threat Modeling use cases: both are Threat Modeling tools, both cover Threat Modeling. Key differences: Avocado Reveal is Commercial while ThreatModel SDK is Free, ThreatModel SDK is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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