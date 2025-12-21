Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. iVerify Enterprise is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by iVerify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
Security teams protecting BYOD fleets where spyware threats outrank traditional mobile malware should buy iVerify Enterprise for its kernel-level detection and proactive hunting capabilities that catch Pegasus and Predator variants competitors miss. The platform's ability to enforce device compliance policies without collecting PII, combined with Sensitive Travel mode flagging risky networks, covers both the Detect and Access Control functions of NIST CSF 2.0 at a depth most mobile threat defense tools skip. Skip this if your organization runs a locked-down managed-only device program or needs endpoint detection and response capabilities beyond the mobile perimeter; iVerify intentionally stays in its lane.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Mobile threat defense platform for BYOD & managed device fleets.
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs iVerify Enterprise for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
iVerify Enterprise: Mobile threat defense platform for BYOD & managed device fleets. built by iVerify. Core capabilities include Real-time mobile threat detection with kernel-level visibility and cloud heuristics, Proactive threat hunting for advanced spyware including Pegasus and Predator, DNS-based smishing protection blocking malicious websites..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. iVerify Enterprise differentiates with Real-time mobile threat detection with kernel-level visibility and cloud heuristics, Proactive threat hunting for advanced spyware including Pegasus and Predator, DNS-based smishing protection blocking malicious websites.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. iVerify Enterprise is developed by iVerify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS integrates with Dropbox, Google Drive, Safari. iVerify Enterprise integrates with MDM, IAM, SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and iVerify Enterprise serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while iVerify Enterprise is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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