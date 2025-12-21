Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

iVerify Enterprise: Mobile threat defense platform for BYOD & managed device fleets. built by iVerify. Core capabilities include Real-time mobile threat detection with kernel-level visibility and cloud heuristics, Proactive threat hunting for advanced spyware including Pegasus and Predator, DNS-based smishing protection blocking malicious websites..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.