Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..

Trustlook Android Malware Detection: AI-based Android malware scanning via SDK and REST API for mobile/IoT. built by Trustlook. Core capabilities include Online and offline Android malware scanning, AI-powered detection engine with >99% detection rate, Database of 100 million mobile malware samples with 100K weekly updates..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.