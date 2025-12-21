Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Trustlook Android Malware Detection is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by Trustlook. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Avira Antivirus Security for Android
Android users who want free antivirus without paying for a VPN should pick Avira Antivirus Security for Android; the VPN comes included but capped at 100 MB daily, which means you're not subsidizing unused capacity. The free tier includes ransomware detection and a permissions manager that actually rates app privacy risk rather than just listing what apps request, which catches the mediocre apps most scanners miss. Skip this if you need continuous VPN coverage or rely on advanced features like camera/microphone blocking; those live behind the paid tier, so you're looking at a free antivirus that upsells rather than a genuinely free security suite.
Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.
AI-based Android malware scanning via SDK and REST API for mobile/IoT.
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Common questions about comparing Avira Antivirus Security for Android vs Trustlook Android Malware Detection for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..
Trustlook Android Malware Detection: AI-based Android malware scanning via SDK and REST API for mobile/IoT. built by Trustlook. Core capabilities include Online and offline Android malware scanning, AI-powered detection engine with >99% detection rate, Database of 100 million mobile malware samples with 100K weekly updates..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android differentiates with Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks. Trustlook Android Malware Detection differentiates with Online and offline Android malware scanning, AI-powered detection engine with >99% detection rate, Database of 100 million mobile malware samples with 100K weekly updates.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is developed by Avira. Trustlook Android Malware Detection is developed by Trustlook. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android and Trustlook Android Malware Detection serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Avira Antivirus Security for Android is Free while Trustlook Android Malware Detection is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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