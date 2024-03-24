Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVEVA is a free industrial control system security tool. Vantelis OT Security Platform is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Vantelis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best industrial control system security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
Agentless OT security platform for legacy assets in oil & gas environments.
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Common questions about comparing AVEVA vs Vantelis OT Security Platform for your industrial control system security needs.
AVEVA: AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors..
Vantelis OT Security Platform: Agentless OT security platform for legacy assets in oil & gas environments. built by Vantelis. Core capabilities include Agentless protection for legacy OT assets, Operational micro-segmentation, Zero Trust enforcement..
Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVEVA and Vantelis OT Security Platform serve similar Industrial Control System Security use cases: both cover Critical Infrastructure, SCADA. Key differences: AVEVA is Free while Vantelis OT Security Platform is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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