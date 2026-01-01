Averlon: AI-driven platform for automated vulnerability remediation and exposure mgmt. built by Averlon. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation, Autonomous exploitability assessment and false positive filtering, MITRE-mapped attack-chain analysis..

PanoptesOne: EU-hosted platform unifying internal audits, EASM, and AI risk intel for SMEs. built by PanoptesOne. Core capabilities include Lightweight sensor deployment with no firewall changes required, 100+ automated daily security checks per cycle, Continuous OSINT-based external attack surface mapping (EASM)..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.