Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AvePoint Confidence Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by AvePoint. Cyera Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud environments should evaluate AvePoint Confidence Platform for its data governance automation and multi-SaaS backup capabilities that actually reduce manual policy enforcement overhead. The platform covers critical NIST asset management and data security functions across 14 Azure data centers, with workspace provisioning automation that addresses the operational friction most teams face post-migration. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or relies heavily on incident response automation; AvePoint's strength is preventing issues through lifecycle management rather than detecting them in flight.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across multi-cloud environments should start here; Cyera's agentless discovery combined with AI-native classification actually finds sensitive data that traditional DLP misses, particularly unstructured files buried in shadow storage. The platform handles petabyte-scale scanning without agents, which means you get asset visibility (NIST ID.AM) without the deployment tax that kills most DSPM projects. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need mature incident response automation; Cyera excels at the discovery and posture phases, not at orchestrating remediation across disconnected systems.
Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management
AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint Confidence Platform vs Cyera Data Security Platform for your data security posture management needs.
AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..
Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AvePoint Confidence Platform differentiates with Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management. Cyera Data Security Platform differentiates with Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).
AvePoint Confidence Platform is developed by AvePoint. Cyera Data Security Platform is developed by Cyera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AvePoint Confidence Platform and Cyera Data Security Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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