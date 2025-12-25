AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..

Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.