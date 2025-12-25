AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..

Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service: Cloud-delivered analytics platform for IT visibility across hybrid/multi-cloud. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Unified visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time monitoring of backup jobs and datastore usage, Predictive analytics for capacity planning..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.