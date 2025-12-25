Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AvePoint Confidence Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by AvePoint. Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud environments should evaluate AvePoint Confidence Platform for its data governance automation and multi-SaaS backup capabilities that actually reduce manual policy enforcement overhead. The platform covers critical NIST asset management and data security functions across 14 Azure data centers, with workspace provisioning automation that addresses the operational friction most teams face post-migration. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or relies heavily on incident response automation; AvePoint's strength is preventing issues through lifecycle management rather than detecting them in flight.
Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid backup and cloud storage across multiple vendors should use Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service to stop flying blind on backup success, ransomware risk, and cloud spend. The platform's real-time monitoring of backup jobs paired with ransomware file-type detection addresses the gap most organizations face between asset inventory and incident response readiness, covering both ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your backup infrastructure is purely on-premises or single-vendor locked; the value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management
Cloud-delivered analytics platform for IT visibility across hybrid/multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint Confidence Platform vs Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service for your data security posture management needs.
AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..
Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service: Cloud-delivered analytics platform for IT visibility across hybrid/multi-cloud. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Unified visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time monitoring of backup jobs and datastore usage, Predictive analytics for capacity planning..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AvePoint Confidence Platform differentiates with Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management. Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service differentiates with Unified visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time monitoring of backup jobs and datastore usage, Predictive analytics for capacity planning.
AvePoint Confidence Platform is developed by AvePoint. Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AvePoint Confidence Platform integrates with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, SharePoint. Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service integrates with Cohesity DataProtect, NetBackup, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AvePoint Confidence Platform and Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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