AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..

Stacklok Enterprise MCP Platform: Secure gateway platform for governing AI agent MCP server access in enterprises. built by Stacklok. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server management, Policy enforcement on AI tool calls, Audit logging of AI agent actions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.