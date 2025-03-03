AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..

Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway: Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.