Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AvePoint AgentPulse is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AvePoint. Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft 365 environments need AvePoint AgentPulse because it's the only platform that treats agentic workflows as first-class security objects requiring dedicated governance, not bolted-on monitoring. The platform covers the full lifecycle from agent discovery through data protection and automated remediation, with strong NIST coverage across asset management, access control, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud AI agents outside the Microsoft ecosystem or lacks the governance maturity to operationalize agent-specific policies; AgentPulse assumes you're ready to actually enforce controls, not just observe them.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI should use Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway because it's the only tool that enforces policy at the point where agents actually call external tools, not after the fact. The inline proxy architecture with pre-execution evaluation and post-execution validation covers the full request-response cycle, and multi-tenant policy scoping by role and environment means you're not rebuilding rules for each deployment. Skip this if your agents are mostly isolated from sensitive systems; the approval workflow and secrets detection add friction that only pays off when agents touch production data or privileged APIs.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint AgentPulse vs Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway for your agentic ai security needs.
AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..
Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway: Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AvePoint AgentPulse differentiates with AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup. Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway differentiates with Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls.
AvePoint AgentPulse is developed by AvePoint. Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway is developed by Enkrypt AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AvePoint AgentPulse and Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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