Avatao Phishing Awareness Training: Phishing awareness & simulation training for non-technical employees. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Short role-accessible training modules (5–10 minutes each), Phishing simulation and testing campaigns, Coverage of spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting scenarios..

ID Agent BullPhish ID: Security awareness training & phishing simulation platform for employees. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation kits with customizable emails, sender addresses, and attachments, Animated video training modules with accompanying quizzes, Automated campaign scheduling up to one year in advance..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.