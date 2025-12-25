Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast One is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Total Defense Internet Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Total Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Avast One for its integrated VPN and scam protection, which handles employee-side risks that most endpoint tools ignore. The platform covers Windows and Mac with a free tier that lets you test before paid deployment, reducing budget friction on initial rollout. Skip this if you need deep EDR capabilities or API-driven threat hunting; Avast One prioritizes prevention and user safety over post-breach investigation.
Total Defense Internet Security
Startups protecting multiple personal devices on a tight budget should consider Total Defense Internet Security for its flat-rate coverage across up to 10 devices and straightforward malware blocking without the overhead of enterprise licensing. The 60-day money-back guarantee and 30-day free trial lower adoption risk, and US-based support means you won't wait hours for help during an incident. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response capabilities or centralized management across a fleet; Total Defense stops at antivirus and doesn't offer the visibility security teams need to hunt threats or enforce policy at scale.
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection
Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles.
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Common questions about comparing Avast One vs Total Defense Internet Security for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast One: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection..
Total Defense Internet Security: Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles. built by Total Defense. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection against viruses, spyware, ransomware, and malware, Multi-device coverage (up to 5 devices on Premium, up to 10 on Ultimate), 10GB online backup (Premium tier)..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast One differentiates with Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection. Total Defense Internet Security differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection against viruses, spyware, ransomware, and malware, Multi-device coverage (up to 5 devices on Premium, up to 10 on Ultimate), 10GB online backup (Premium tier).
Avast One is developed by Avast. Total Defense Internet Security is developed by Total Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast One and Total Defense Internet Security serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security, Mac Os. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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