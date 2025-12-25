Avast One: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection..

Internxt Antivirus: Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux. built by Internxt. Core capabilities include Malware detection and removal, Full system scanning, Custom file scanning..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.