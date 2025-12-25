Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast One is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Internxt Antivirus is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Internxt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Avast One for its integrated VPN and scam protection, which handles employee-side risks that most endpoint tools ignore. The platform covers Windows and Mac with a free tier that lets you test before paid deployment, reducing budget friction on initial rollout. Skip this if you need deep EDR capabilities or API-driven threat hunting; Avast One prioritizes prevention and user safety over post-breach investigation.
Startups and small teams with limited security staff should pick Internxt Antivirus for its native cross-platform coverage without forced enterprise licensing; Windows, Mac, and Linux protection from a single 29-person vendor keeps costs predictable and deployment friction low. The cloud deployment model and direct integration with Internxt Drive mean you're not bolting on another tool to your existing file sync workflow. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response capabilities or centralized policy enforcement across hundreds of devices; Internxt stops at malware removal and lacks the visibility layer that mid-market teams depend on.
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection
Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux
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Common questions about comparing Avast One vs Internxt Antivirus for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast One: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection..
Internxt Antivirus: Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux. built by Internxt. Core capabilities include Malware detection and removal, Full system scanning, Custom file scanning..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast One differentiates with Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection. Internxt Antivirus differentiates with Malware detection and removal, Full system scanning, Custom file scanning.
Avast One is developed by Avast. Internxt Antivirus is developed by Internxt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast One and Internxt Antivirus serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security, Mac Os. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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