Autonomous Security: Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers. built by Autonomous Security. Core capabilities include AI agent and MCP server discovery and inventory, Exposure analysis for hardcoded secrets and exposed configs, Runtime blocking of rogue MCP servers and malicious skills..

Oryo: Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents. built by Oryo. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery including shadow/unmanaged agents, Unified visual map of all agents, data flows, tools, MCPs, models, prompts, and identities, Agent-native risk detection (tool misuse, missing prompt guardrails, data exfiltration, MCP risks, privilege escalation)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.