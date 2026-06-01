Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Autonomous Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Autonomous Security. Oryo is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Oryo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Autonomous Security vs Oryo for your agentic ai security needs.
Autonomous Security: Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers. built by Autonomous Security. Core capabilities include AI agent and MCP server discovery and inventory, Exposure analysis for hardcoded secrets and exposed configs, Runtime blocking of rogue MCP servers and malicious skills..
Oryo: Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents. built by Oryo. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery including shadow/unmanaged agents, Unified visual map of all agents, data flows, tools, MCPs, models, prompts, and identities, Agent-native risk detection (tool misuse, missing prompt guardrails, data exfiltration, MCP risks, privilege escalation)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Autonomous Security differentiates with AI agent and MCP server discovery and inventory, Exposure analysis for hardcoded secrets and exposed configs, Runtime blocking of rogue MCP servers and malicious skills. Oryo differentiates with AI agent discovery including shadow/unmanaged agents, Unified visual map of all agents, data flows, tools, MCPs, models, prompts, and identities, Agent-native risk detection (tool misuse, missing prompt guardrails, data exfiltration, MCP risks, privilege escalation).
Autonomous Security is developed by Autonomous Security. Oryo is developed by Oryo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Autonomous Security integrates with SSO/SCIM, SIEM. Oryo integrates with Salesforce, AWS, GitHub, OpenAI (ChatGPT), Google Gemini. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Autonomous Security and Oryo serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, Shadow AI, MCP Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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