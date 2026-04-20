AutoCrypt CSTP Fuzzer: Automotive fuzz testing tool for ECU vulnerability detection per UN R155/ISO 21434. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include AI-based automated fuzz test case generation targeting meaningful data injection points, UDSonCAN and UDSonCAN-FD testing with ISO 14229-compliant diagnostic service validation, VehicleCAN and VehicleCAN-FD fuzzing using CAN database (CAN DB) for anomaly injection..

Metalware: Autonomous firmware binary pentesting platform requiring no source code or hardware. built by Metalware. Core capabilities include Autonomous binary firmware fuzzing without source code or hardware, Root cause analysis with stack traces and reproducible crash inputs, Basic block code coverage reporting..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.