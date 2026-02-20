aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

Metalware: Autonomous firmware binary pentesting platform requiring no source code or hardware. built by Metalware. Core capabilities include Autonomous binary firmware fuzzing without source code or hardware, Root cause analysis with stack traces and reproducible crash inputs, Basic block code coverage reporting..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.