Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthZed is a commercial access management tool by AuthZed. Memority Identity Factory 360° is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Memority. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale.
SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types.
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Common questions about comparing AuthZed vs Memority Identity Factory 360° for your access management needs.
AuthZed: Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale. built by AuthZed. Core capabilities include Centralized permission definition and enforcement across all services, Relationship-based access control (ReBAC) modeled on Google Zanzibar, Flexible schema language for defining and updating permission models..
Memority Identity Factory 360°: SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types. built by Memority. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management (IGA), Single Sign-On (SSO) and identity federation, Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthZed differentiates with Centralized permission definition and enforcement across all services, Relationship-based access control (ReBAC) modeled on Google Zanzibar, Flexible schema language for defining and updating permission models. Memority Identity Factory 360° differentiates with Identity lifecycle management (IGA), Single Sign-On (SSO) and identity federation, Multi-factor authentication (MFA).
AuthZed is developed by AuthZed. Memority Identity Factory 360° is developed by Memority. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthZed and Memority Identity Factory 360° serve similar Access Management use cases: both cover Authorization, RBAC, Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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