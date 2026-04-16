AuthZed: Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale. built by AuthZed. Core capabilities include Centralized permission definition and enforcement across all services, Relationship-based access control (ReBAC) modeled on Google Zanzibar, Flexible schema language for defining and updating permission models..

Memority Identity Factory 360°: SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types. built by Memority. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management (IGA), Single Sign-On (SSO) and identity federation, Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.