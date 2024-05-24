Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AuthZed Dedicated vs OpenIAM? AuthZed Dedicated, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. AuthZed Dedicated Managed, isolated SpiceDB permissions service for enterprise authz at scale.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AuthZed Dedicated vs OpenIAM? The choice between AuthZed Dedicated vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. AuthZed Dedicated is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AuthZed Dedicated vs OpenIAM? AuthZed Dedicated is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AuthZed Dedicated a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, AuthZed Dedicated can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.