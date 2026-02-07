AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Teleport Identity Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for cloud infrastructure. built by teleport. Core capabilities include Real-time identity behavior analysis across infrastructure, Detection of 50+ identity vulnerability types, Identity chain visibility across platforms..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.