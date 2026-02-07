AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Sysdig Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM): Cloud identity entitlement mgmt. for right-sizing perms & detecting compromise. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Cloud audit log analysis for permission usage tracking, Automated least-privilege policy generation, Cloud Identity Insights for compromise detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.