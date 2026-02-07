Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by AuthMind. Permiso Identity Security is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Permiso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud environments with significant non-human identity sprawl will find AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform uniquely valuable for mapping actual access paths rather than assumed ones. The platform's real-time visualization of identity activity across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI systems, paired with its ability to classify agentic behavior separately from human identities, addresses the gap most identity tools miss. Smaller organizations or those still operating primarily on-premises may struggle to justify the investment since AuthMind's strength lies in correlating signals across distributed infrastructure; it's not a replacement for traditional CIAM in simpler environments.
Teams managing AI workloads across multiple cloud environments need Permiso Identity Security because it's the only platform that treats AI agents as first-class identity threats alongside human users and service accounts. The Universal Identity Graph spans IaaS, SaaS, and identity providers while flagging shadow AI activity and prompt manipulation attacks that traditional ITDR tools completely miss. This is less relevant for organizations still in early AI adoption or those wanting a lightweight identity governance tool; Permiso requires active threat hunting to justify its cost.
Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities
Identity security platform for AI users, builders, and agents across cloud envs
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Common questions about comparing AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform vs Permiso Identity Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform: Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Real-time identity access path mapping across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI systems, AI-powered classification of agentic AI, non-human, and human identity behavior, Identity Activity Access Graph for visualizing actual access paths..
Permiso Identity Security: Identity security platform for AI users, builders, and agents across cloud envs. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Universal Identity Graph for human, non-human, vendor, and AI identities, AI user, builder, and agent identity tracking, Real-time behavioral analytics and threat detection..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform differentiates with Real-time identity access path mapping across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI systems, AI-powered classification of agentic AI, non-human, and human identity behavior, Identity Activity Access Graph for visualizing actual access paths. Permiso Identity Security differentiates with Universal Identity Graph for human, non-human, vendor, and AI identities, AI user, builder, and agent identity tracking, Real-time behavioral analytics and threat detection.
AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform is developed by AuthMind. Permiso Identity Security is developed by Permiso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform and Permiso Identity Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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