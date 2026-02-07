AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform: Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Real-time identity access path mapping across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI systems, AI-powered classification of agentic AI, non-human, and human identity behavior, Identity Activity Access Graph for visualizing actual access paths..

Permiso Identity Security: Identity security platform for AI users, builders, and agents across cloud envs. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Universal Identity Graph for human, non-human, vendor, and AI identities, AI user, builder, and agent identity tracking, Real-time behavioral analytics and threat detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.