8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Permiso Identity Security: Identity security platform for AI users, builders, and agents across cloud envs. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Universal Identity Graph for human, non-human, vendor, and AI identities, AI user, builder, and agent identity tracking, Real-time behavioral analytics and threat detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.