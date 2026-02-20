AuthLite: Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys. built by AuthLite. Core capabilities include Two-factor authentication for Active Directory, YubiKey hardware token support (OTP and Challenge/Response modes), OATH standard compliance..

SecurEnvoy Access Management: Access management platform with SSO, MFA, and conditional access controls. built by SecurEnvoy. Core capabilities include Universal Directory for centralized identity management, Single Sign-On (SSO) for web and mobile applications, Conditional access policies based on user, device, location, and context..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.