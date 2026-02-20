authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..

Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents: Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust. built by Assury..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.