authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..

Riptides: Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity. built by Riptides. Core capabilities include Kernel-level identity enforcement for workloads and processes, Automatic issuance and rotation of short-lived workload identities, Transparent mutual TLS (mTLS) without application code changes..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.