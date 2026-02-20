Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthenTrend ATKey is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by AuthenTrend. Hideez is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Hideez. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams implementing passwordless authentication across mixed device environments will get the most from AuthenTrend ATKey because its multi-interface design (USB, NFC, Smart Card) eliminates the friction that kills adoption at scale. The device holds FIDO2 certification plus NIST IAL3/AAL3 compliance, with on-device biometric storage that never touches your infrastructure or the internet. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy identity platforms or requires vendor-managed cloud key escrow; AuthenTrend is deliberately hardware-centric and offline-first, which is its strength and its constraint.
Mid-market and enterprise teams ready to eliminate passwords entirely should evaluate Hideez Key hardware tokens paired with its FIDO2 passwordless stack. The platform covers both logical access through SSO and physical access via RFID on the same device, reducing the authentication surface to one piece of hardware per user. Skip this if your workforce relies heavily on legacy applications that don't support FIDO2 or if you need deep forensic logging; Hideez prioritizes frictionless login over extensive audit trails.
FIDO2 biometric hardware security keys for passwordless authentication.
Passwordless workforce identity platform using FIDO2, MFA, SSO, and hardware keys.
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Common questions about comparing AuthenTrend ATKey vs Hideez for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AuthenTrend ATKey: FIDO2 biometric hardware security keys for passwordless authentication. built by AuthenTrend. Core capabilities include FIDO2-certified device-bound passkeys, Fingerprint biometric authentication (no passwords or PINs), Supports USB, NFC, and Smart Card interfaces..
Hideez: Passwordless workforce identity platform using FIDO2, MFA, SSO, and hardware keys. built by Hideez. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication via FIDO2 and U2F standards, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for desktops and applications, Single Sign-On (SSO) for corporate resources..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthenTrend ATKey differentiates with FIDO2-certified device-bound passkeys, Fingerprint biometric authentication (no passwords or PINs), Supports USB, NFC, and Smart Card interfaces. Hideez differentiates with Passwordless authentication via FIDO2 and U2F standards, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for desktops and applications, Single Sign-On (SSO) for corporate resources.
AuthenTrend ATKey is developed by AuthenTrend. Hideez is developed by Hideez. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthenTrend ATKey integrates with FIDO Alliance, Jamf, Keytos, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Tapni and 2 more. Hideez integrates with Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AuthenTrend ATKey and Hideez serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication, MFA, Hardware Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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