AuthenTrend ATKey: FIDO2 biometric hardware security keys for passwordless authentication. built by AuthenTrend. Core capabilities include FIDO2-certified device-bound passkeys, Fingerprint biometric authentication (no passwords or PINs), Supports USB, NFC, and Smart Card interfaces..

Hideez: Passwordless workforce identity platform using FIDO2, MFA, SSO, and hardware keys. built by Hideez. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication via FIDO2 and U2F standards, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for desktops and applications, Single Sign-On (SSO) for corporate resources..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.