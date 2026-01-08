Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

AuthenTrend ATKey

Security teams implementing passwordless authentication across mixed device environments will get the most from AuthenTrend ATKey because its multi-interface design (USB, NFC, Smart Card) eliminates the friction that kills adoption at scale. The device holds FIDO2 certification plus NIST IAL3/AAL3 compliance, with on-device biometric storage that never touches your infrastructure or the internet. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy identity platforms or requires vendor-managed cloud key escrow; AuthenTrend is deliberately hardware-centric and offline-first, which is its strength and its constraint.