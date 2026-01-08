Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. AuthenTrend ATKey is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by AuthenTrend. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Security teams implementing passwordless authentication across mixed device environments will get the most from AuthenTrend ATKey because its multi-interface design (USB, NFC, Smart Card) eliminates the friction that kills adoption at scale. The device holds FIDO2 certification plus NIST IAL3/AAL3 compliance, with on-device biometric storage that never touches your infrastructure or the internet. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy identity platforms or requires vendor-managed cloud key escrow; AuthenTrend is deliberately hardware-centric and offline-first, which is its strength and its constraint.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
FIDO2 biometric hardware security keys for passwordless authentication.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs AuthenTrend ATKey for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
AuthenTrend ATKey: FIDO2 biometric hardware security keys for passwordless authentication. built by AuthenTrend. Core capabilities include FIDO2-certified device-bound passkeys, Fingerprint biometric authentication (no passwords or PINs), Supports USB, NFC, and Smart Card interfaces..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). AuthenTrend ATKey differentiates with FIDO2-certified device-bound passkeys, Fingerprint biometric authentication (no passwords or PINs), Supports USB, NFC, and Smart Card interfaces.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. AuthenTrend ATKey is developed by AuthenTrend. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and AuthenTrend ATKey serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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