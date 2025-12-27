Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Okta. ZITADEL is a commercial ciam tool by ZITADEL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciam fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
Open-source, multi-tenant identity platform for authn, authz, and SSO.
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Platform vs ZITADEL for your ciam needs.
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
ZITADEL: Open-source, multi-tenant identity platform for authn, authz, and SSO. built by ZITADEL. Core capabilities include Hosted login page with customizable branding, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement, Passwordless authentication via Passkeys..
Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in single sign-on (sso). Auth0 Platform differentiates with Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login. ZITADEL differentiates with Hosted login page with customizable branding, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement, Passwordless authentication via Passkeys.
Auth0 Platform is developed by Okta. ZITADEL is developed by ZITADEL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Platform and ZITADEL serve similar CIAM use cases: both are CIAM tools, both cover Authentication, Authorization, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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