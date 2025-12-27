Transmit Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing passwords with passwordless authentication will find Transmit Security's strongest value in fraud prevention and account takeover protection, where risk-based adaptive rules catch attacks that static MFA blocks. The platform scores high on NIST PR.AA for identity management and access control, and its CIAM capabilities mean you're not bolting on separate customer identity tooling. Skip this if your primary need is workforce SSO without fraud concerns; competitors with lighter footprints and stronger directory integration will serve you better.