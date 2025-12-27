Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Okta. Transmit Security is a commercial ciam tool by Transmit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciam fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing passwords with passwordless authentication will find Transmit Security's strongest value in fraud prevention and account takeover protection, where risk-based adaptive rules catch attacks that static MFA blocks. The platform scores high on NIST PR.AA for identity management and access control, and its CIAM capabilities mean you're not bolting on separate customer identity tooling. Skip this if your primary need is workforce SSO without fraud concerns; competitors with lighter footprints and stronger directory integration will serve you better.
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
IAM platform offering CIAM, passwordless auth, and fraud prevention.
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Platform vs Transmit Security for your ciam needs.
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
Transmit Security: IAM platform offering CIAM, passwordless auth, and fraud prevention. built by Transmit Security. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication, Multi-factor authentication (MFA), Customer identity and access management (CIAM)..
Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in passwordless authentication. Auth0 Platform differentiates with Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Social login, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Transmit Security differentiates with Multi-factor authentication (MFA), Customer identity and access management (CIAM), Fraud detection and prevention.
Auth0 Platform is developed by Okta. Transmit Security is developed by Transmit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Platform and Transmit Security serve similar CIAM use cases: both are CIAM tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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